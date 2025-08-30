Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Seven Of A Family Feared Dead In Landslide In J & K's Reasi

Seven Of A Family Feared Dead In Landslide In J & K's Reasi


2025-08-30 03:01:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Seven Of A Family Feared Dead In Landslide In J&K's Reasi

Jammu- Seven members of a family are feared dead after a landslide flattened their house in a remote village in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday, officials said.

Heavy rains in the Badder village of Mahore triggered the landslide. A rescue operation is underway to trace the missing family, they said.

According to officials, the owner of the house, Nazir Ahmad, his wife and five minor sons are missing and are feared dead.

MENAFN30082025000215011059ID1109995670

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search