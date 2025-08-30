Seven Of A Family Feared Dead In Landslide In J&K's Reasi

Jammu- Seven members of a family are feared dead after a landslide flattened their house in a remote village in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday, officials said.

Heavy rains in the Badder village of Mahore triggered the landslide. A rescue operation is underway to trace the missing family, they said.

According to officials, the owner of the house, Nazir Ahmad, his wife and five minor sons are missing and are feared dead.