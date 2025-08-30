Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Dead, Two Missing As Cloudburst Hits Village In J & K's Ramban

2025-08-30 03:01:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Ramban/Jammu- Three people died while two others are missing after a cloudburst struck a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Saturday.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in the mountainous Rajgarh, located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, early on Saturday morning, they said.

Rescuers have found the bodies of three people, including two women, who were washed away by the floods, officials said.

