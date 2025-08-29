FBI Chief Kash Patel Lured In 'Honeypot' Operation? His Girlfriend Sues Podcaster For Claiming She's Israeli Spy

MENAFN - Live Mint) Country singer Alexis Wilkins has slapped former FBI agent–turned-podcaster Kyle Seraphin with a $5 million defamation lawsuit, accusing him of maliciously branding her an Israeli spy sent to seduce and compromise boyfriend, FBI Director Kash Patel, in a“honeypot” operation.

As per the report, Wilkins filed the federal case in Texas this week after Seraphin told his online audience that she was a“honeypot” and“former Mossad agent” working to manipulate Patel.

The 29-year-old singer contested Seraphin's wild claims, calling them "a knowing lie meant to boost his podcast clicks and pad his income from YouTube, Rumble and X."

“Defendant entirely fabricated the story to generate video engagement revenue,” the lawsuit charges, blasting Seraphin for smearing her as a traitor in front of hundreds of thousands of followers.

Who is Kyle Seraphin and what did he say?

According to New York Post, Seraphin was once a counterterrorism agent in the FBI's Washington field office.

He now makes a living as a self-styled whistleblower with more than 217,000 followers on X.

On his August 22 broadcast, he suggested Patel was being duped by a much younger girlfriend who was secretly an Israeli intelligence officer.

“He's got a girlfriend that is half his age...and she's also a former Mossad agent in what is like the equivalent of their NSA,” Seraphin declared.

Though he did not mention Wilkins by name, the suit says the reference was obvious.

Who is Alexis Wilkins? Is she an Israeli spy?

Country singer Alexis Wilkins is reportedly dating FBI Director Kash Patel.

Her romance with Patel reportedly began in January 2023 and has been public for nearly two years.

She has posted photos of the two together, including after Patel was tapped by President Trump to head the FBI in February.

The lawsuit reportedly notes that Wilkins is not Jewish, has never traveled to Israel and has never worked for any intelligence agency.

The idea that she is an Israeli spy, her attorneys argue, is“vile and ridiculous," the lawsuit said, according to the New York Post.

“A reasonable person would understand that Defendant's statements are not mere hyperbole, particularly coming from a former FBI special agent in the Counterterrorism Division,” the filing argues.