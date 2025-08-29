Palestine Expresses“Deep Regret” At U.S. Decision Over Visas For Palestinian Officials
The Palestinian presidency“stressed that, this decision stands in clear contradiction to international law and the UN Headquarters Agreement, particularly since the State of Palestine is an observer member of the United Nations.”
It“called on the U.S. administration to reconsider and reverse its decision, reaffirming Palestine's full commitment to international law, UN resolutions, and obligations towards peace,” it said.
Also yesterday, Vice President of Palestine, Hussein al-Sheikh, called on the United States to“reconsider and reverse” its decision.
“This decision is against international law and the rules and laws of the headquarters,” he said on social media platform X.
The U.S. Department of State, yesterday said in a statement that, it is“denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA), ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.”
“The Trump Administration has been clear: it is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace,” it said
The PA Mission to the UN will receive waivers per the UN Headquarters Agreement, it added.
Scheduled for Sept, the upcoming UN General Assembly is expected to witness growing international support for recognition of Palestine's official statehood.– NNN-WAFA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment