US Denies Visas To Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Officials For UN Meeting
The UN General Assembly is set to convene in New York on Sept. 23 for a high-level debate that would normally include a speech by Abbas.
US frustration with Palestinian officials has been mounting as Israel continues its military offensive in Gaza against Hamas, which has been labeled a terrorist group.
President Donald Trump earlier this week called for an end“soon” to the conflict, but has remained a staunch backer of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Monday, he said there was a“very serious diplomatic push” to end the war though he didn't say what that was.
A UN-backed body has declared a famine in Gaza for the first time since the war broke out in 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment