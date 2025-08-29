Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Denies Visas To Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Officials For UN Meeting

2025-08-29 09:00:36
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US State Department is denying visas to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and some 80 other Palestinian officials ahead of annual United Nations meetings next month, according to an official.

The UN General Assembly is set to convene in New York on Sept. 23 for a high-level debate that would normally include a speech by Abbas.

US frustration with Palestinian officials has been mounting as Israel continues its military offensive in Gaza against Hamas, which has been labeled a terrorist group.

President Donald Trump earlier this week called for an end“soon” to the conflict, but has remained a staunch backer of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Monday, he said there was a“very serious diplomatic push” to end the war though he didn't say what that was.

A UN-backed body has declared a famine in Gaza for the first time since the war broke out in 2023.

