OIC Regrets US Revocation Of Palestinian Officials' Visas Ahead Of UN Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed Friday its deep regret over the US State Department's decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials who were planning to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly session.
In a statement, the OIC called on the US government to reconsider this discriminatory decision, which contravenes international law and the UN Headquarters Agreement.
It also urged the US government to fulfill its obligations under this agreement and respect the role of the United Nations as an umbrella organization for all states and their official representatives.
It called on the international community, especially the United Nations, to take urgent action with the relevant US authorities to reverse this decision.
Earlier today, the US State Department announced the cancellation of visas for Palestinian officials ahead of next month's UN General Assembly, during which many countries intend to officially recognize the Palestinian state. (end)
