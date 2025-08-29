Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand's Constitutional Court Removes PM Paetongtarn Over Ethics Breach

2025-08-29 08:03:58
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Aug 30 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's Constitutional Court, yesterday, removed suspended Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office, for violating the constitution, over her phone conversation on the border issue with Cambodia.

A panel of judges agreed by six votes to three to strip Paetongtarn of premiership status, as her actions constituted a serious violation of ethical standards.

The court also dismissed her cabinet, but the remaining members will continue to perform caretaker duties until a new cabinet takes office.

Paetongtarn was suspended last month, pending the court's investigation into her telephone call with Cambodian Senate President, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, over the border dispute, in which the audio recording was leaked online in June.

On July 1, the nine-member court unanimously agreed to accept a petition from a group of senators, who sought Paetongtarn's dismissal, accusing her of lacking integrity and seriously breaching ethical standards, in violation of the constitution, due to remarks she made during the conversation.– NNN-TNA

