The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Single Tenant Goodwill Portfolio In Florida

The Boulder Group Completes $11 Million Sale

The Boulder Group completed the sale of a single tenant Goodwill portfolio consisting of two properties in Florida for $11,642,000. The Goodwill properties were located at 8915 Sage Avenue in Naples, FL and 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW in Palm Coast, FL. The seller was a Southeast-based real estate development & investment company and the purchaser was a Texas-based real estate investment firm.

Both Goodwill stores are well-located in densely populated areas with expansive population growth. Each property is strategically located in desirable retail corridors surrounded by numerous national and regional retailers.

The recently constructed Goodwill properties each feature long-term triple net leases with no landlord responsibilities and rental increases every five years. The properties are leased to Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. and Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. Goodwill operates over 3,300 stores in North America.

“In the past 2-3 months, we've seen a pronounced increase in activity and demand for well-located single tenant assets. Recently constructed properties with long-term triple net leases and rental increases, such as these Goodwill properties, have benefited the most from the increased demand,” stated Zach Wright, Vice President.

“Well-located single tenant properties in Florida continue to be highly sought after amongst net lease investors and are commanding aggressive pricing” added Jimmy Goodman, Partner.

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2024, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.