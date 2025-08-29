Medical Monks Launches Essential Ostomy Resource Guide To Empower Senior Patients

As our bodies get older, we start to wade through unchartered territories. Every couple of months there's a new urging issue that one needs to address. It's safe to say that sometimes growing older can feel tiring.

For those living with ostomies or older adults having to deal with an ostomy for the first time, it can be confusing and exhausting at the start, especially if you don't have guidance. We are here to provide you with all the helpful tips you deserve to get through this experience.

Let's Learn More About Stomas

What is a stoma? Why do you need it? How difficult is it to adjust to one?

First, let's get the apprehension out of the way. With a positive mindset, there's no reason adjusting to a stoma should feel impossible and out of your control. Learning more about what a stoma is can help you develop a positive attitude towards it.

A stoma is an opening created in the body through a relatively straightforward surgery. Its job is to divert bodily waste that forms in your intestine.

This is one of the reasons stomas are typically created in the abdomen but there are many different kinds of stoma and some can be found in the digestive or urinary system. This is when doctors need to disrupt the normal route of bodily waste.

Depending on your need, you may require a Colostomy (opening in the large bowel through the abdomen), Ileostomy (opening in the small bowel through the abdomen), or a Urostomy (opening in the urinary tract through the abdomen).

How Does a Stoma Change Your Life

People living with a stoma need to manage their waste quite differently. It is done through a pouch system that attaches to your abdomen or any area where your stoma is located. In fact, ostomy supplies play an important role in your quality of life so you must ensure you have access to the best quality ostomy supplie whenever you need them.

Ostomies can be temporary or permanent depending on the medical issue. Despite all the stigma that surrounds ostomies, let us assure you, you can engage in many of the same activities you used to perform before you got a stoma!

Research reveals that a stoma can impact your physical and mental health if you fail to learn to adjust to it. For example, feeling insecure when wearing a stoma can affect your mental health. Moreover, an inability to set up a proper ostomy care routine can disturb intimacy with your partner or a variety of outdoor activities you used to enjoy. The best tip we can give you is to stay prepared at all times!

Tip #1: Ask Questions Pre-Surgery to Feel Comfortable Post-Surgery

A study by NCB concluded that speaking to patients pre-operatively about the stoma boosted their confidence and led to a much better outcome post-surgery. Thus, it would be wise to speak to your doctor about all your concerns just so you feel prepared before the surgery.

Tip #2: Watch Out for Complications That Indicate Infections

Take care of your ostomy as well as your body by preparing yourself for any possible complications. Watch out for redness, swelling, or discharge around the ostomy area. Any unusual bulges or changes in size, color, and appearance should also be followed up through a short visit to your doctor.

A few other things to monitor would be changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, changing weight that could cause issues with pouch adjustment, as well as any wrinkled or sagging skin.

Tip #3: Reach Out for Additional Care When Needed

Although stoma care is quite straightforward and it is possible to maintain the same quality of life after surgery, you are definitely the best judge of your own body. Listen to your body and what it is telling you.

For example, if you have difficulty remembering when to change your stoma or if you find it hard to manage it with illnesses like arthritis it is important to reach out to a family member or a caregiver to ensure you are receiving the proper support you need.

Put Yourself First

A stoma is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, many people find themselves celebrating their bodies a lot more post-surgery. This is because for people suffering from a long-term illness, stomas can significantly improve quality of life. Choose yourself today, invest in the best ostomy supplies, and say hello to a brighter tomorrow!