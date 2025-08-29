French Couples Queue For Chinese Qixi Festival, Darry Ring Becomes France's“Second Town Hall”
Rooted in the ancient legend of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl, Qixi has long been a festival of love, often called the“Chinese Valentine's Day.” On this special day, couples lined up at Darry Ring's store to join the brand's red-string ritual, embracing a romantic tradition from the East.
One international couple interviewed said they cherished Chinese culture so much that they took time off just to queue at Darry Ring for a diamond ring, fully immersing themselves in the romance of Qixi. They felt that Darry Ring's lifelong promise carried profound meaning, describing the brand as their personal“town hall.” To them, giving a Darry Ring ring on Qixi and tying the symbolic red string of destiny embodied both a vow of commitment and a blessing of happiness.
Known worldwide for its true love philosophy of“ONE LOVE, ONE LIFETIME,” Darry Ring has become a symbol of eternal devotion. Chinese culture continues to captivate the French, and more and more couples are visiting the Darry Ring Louvre store to seal their lifelong promises. For many, it has already become France's“second town hall.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment