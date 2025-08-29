Prosper Telemedicine, LLC Introduces Flat-Fee Virtual Urgent Care For Florida Residents And Visitors

MENAFN - GetNews)Prosper Telemedicine, LLC today announced the official launch of its Florida-only Virtual Urgent Care platform, a digital service offering text-based medical consultations with licensed and board-certified providers for a set fee of $45. The service is now available to both residents and visitors throughout the state.







The platform was developed in response to ongoing demand for more accessible healthcare solutions in Florida. Patients can use the service for urgent but non-emergency needs, with consultations delivered entirely through text messaging. Each visit includes the ability to receive prescriptions, refills, and work notes when medically appropriate, with the company emphasizing that no additional or hidden fees are applied.

According to Prosper Telemedicine, the intent of this launch is to provide a reliable and predictable option for those seeking urgent medical attention without the burden of in-person wait times or unclear pricing. The company has structured its model around a single flat consultation fee, positioning the service as an alternative to traditional urgent care clinics for situations that can be safely managed online.

“Florida has unique healthcare challenges, particularly when it comes to timely access,” said Alex Roberts, spokesperson for Prosper Telemedicine, LLC.“We designed this platform to meet that need in a way that is simple, affordable, and focused specifically on people living in or visiting the state. By keeping the process text-based, patients can address urgent issues from wherever they are without interruptions to their schedules.”

The announcement follows continued growth in telemedicine adoption nationwide, with many patients turning to virtual care for convenience, cost savings, and reduced exposure to crowded healthcare facilities. Prosper Telemedicine differentiates itself by narrowing its scope to a single state, ensuring that its providers are both familiar with Florida's patient population and licensed within the state's medical regulatory framework.

In practice, patients can use the service for a wide range of non-emergency needs. Common requests include treatment for minor infections, prescription refills, and documentation for workplace absences. While the service is not intended to replace primary care or emergency care, it provides an additional layer of access for situations that require timely attention but do not necessitate an in-person visit.

Roberts added,“Our focus is on clarity and accessibility. Patients know what they are paying, who they are speaking to, and what kind of service they can expect. That level of transparency is central to the way we operate.”

The company underscored that all consultations are handled by U.S.-licensed, board-certified providers who are based in Florida. Prosper Telemedicine positions the launch as part of a broader movement to make healthcare delivery more flexible while staying within regulatory standards and professional medical guidelines.

More information, including how to access the service, can be found at .

About Prosper Telemedicine, LLC

Prosper Telemedicine, LLC is a Jacksonville, Florida–based company offering text-based urgent care consultations across the state. The company's mission is to improve healthcare accessibility for Floridians by providing a predictable, transparent service model for urgent, non-emergency care needs.