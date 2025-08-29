Restoration Mate Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award For Best Mold & Asbestos Removal Company In The GTA

MENAFN - GetNews) Restoration Mate, a trusted leader in restoration and remediation services across the Greater Toronto Area, has been recognized with thefor. This prestigious award underscores the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer care in an industry where trust and reliability are paramount.

“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an honor and a testament to the dedication of our entire team,” said Justin York, Co-Founder of Restoration Mate.“Our mission has always been to combine technical expertise with compassionate service, ensuring our clients feel supported from the moment disaster strikes until their home or business is fully restored.”

For over 15 years, Restoration Mate has built a reputation for excellence, completing more than 1,000 successful restoration projects across Toronto and the GTA. The company distinguishes itself through its proprietary 125-Point Quality Assurance Restoration System , a benchmark that guarantees consistent, high-level results on every project. In addition, Restoration Mate's technicians hold IICRC, Infrared, and ACMO certifications -credentials held by fewer than 4% of restoration professionals nationwide.

Restoration Mate provides 24/7 emergency response , offering comprehensive services that include water and fire damage repair, mold remediation, asbestos removal, storm recovery, biohazard cleanup, radon mitigation, and more. With innovative techniques such as dry-ice and soda blasting , clients benefit from advanced, eco-friendly solutions designed to restore both property and peace of mind.

Working directly with insurance providers, Restoration Mate simplifies the claims process for homeowners and business owners, ensuring transparency with up-front, locked-in pricing and no hidden costs. This streamlined approach has made them a preferred partner during times of crisis.

“As we look ahead, this award inspires us to continue raising the bar in restoration services,” added York.“We are proud to serve the communities of the GTA and remain committed to innovation, integrity, and excellence.”

About Restoration Mate

