Shmyhal And Dutch Parliament Representative Discuss Ukraine's Defense Priorities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook.

He thanked Timmermans for his personal leadership in supporting Ukraine, emphasizing that he has proven to be a true friend of Ukraine, particularly during his tenure as Vice President of the European Commission.

The Defense Minister also expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for its comprehensive support of Ukrainian soldiers and highlighted the country's contribution to the PURL initiative, which supplies Ukraine's Defense Forces with critically needed American weaponry.

The two sides also discussed prospects for involving Ukraine's defense industry in large-scale industrial projects through the SAFE mechanism. Shmyhal briefed his counterparts on Ukraine's priorities in armament and defense financing.

In addition, they explored ways to deepen industrial cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands within the frameworks of the Build in Ukraine and Build with Ukraine initiatives. In this context, Shmyhal stressed the importance of identifying mechanisms that would allow the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

The meeting also addressed how the Netherlands could assist in the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers and those who have returned from captivity.

Shmyhal thanked Timmermans for his visit, solidarity, and consistent support for Ukraine.