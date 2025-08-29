37 Capital Closes First Tranche Of Private Placement
The Company paid finder's fees of $2,450 cash and issued 35,000 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.10 per share for two years. The funds raised from the financing will be used towards general working capital.
All securities that have been issued in connection with the first tranche closing are subject to a four-month and a day hold period expiring on December 29, 2025.
For more information on the Company, you may contact us at (604) 681-0204, or visit the Company's website at , or the CSE's website by using the following direct link: .
On Behalf of the Board of 37 Capital Inc.,
"Jake H. Kalpakian"
____________________
Jake H. Kalpakian,
President and CEO
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: 37 Capital Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment