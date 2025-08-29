Quick Custom Intelligence Extends Their Title Sponsorship Of The Raving Conferences Into 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the industry leader in AI-powered analytics and operational intelligence, announced today that it will extend its role as the. This decision comes after the resounding success of the 2025 events, Raving NEXT: Indian Gaming Leadership Summit, the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference, and the Host Player Development Conference, which were hosted at Pechanga Resort Casino.

With record attendance and strong industry engagement in 2025, QCI has chosen to reaffirm its commitment to supporting these cornerstone events, which provide vital forums for innovation, collaboration, and professional development across the gaming and hospitality industries. The 2026 conferences will once again return to Pechanga Resort Casino, ensuring continuity and an exceptional venue experience.

Deana Scott, CEO of Raving , shared her enthusiasm about the continued partnership:

“We are thrilled to have Quick Custom Intelligence extend their Title Sponsorship into 2026. Their support allows us to deliver conferences that truly move the industry forward, providing education, insights, and connections that help operators thrive. QCI has become a key part of the Raving community, and we are honored to have them as our partner again.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence , expressed his pride in the partnership:

“The results from the 2025 conferences were outstanding, both in terms of thought leadership and the collaborative spirit of the industry. We are honored to continue as the Title Sponsor for 2026 and to play a key role in advancing the conversations that matter most to our customers and partners. These conferences embody the best of what our industry can achieve when we come together.”

By renewing its sponsorship, QCI reinforces its commitment to the gaming industry, highlighting its mission to drive innovation and empower operators with the tools and insights they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

ABOUT Raving

When it comes to industry-specific training for casino operators and Tribal and commercial leadership, one company has been the choice for over 25 years. Gaming and hospitality executives have relied on Raving, a Native-owned business, for training, education, and outsourced services. Raving, a company of former operators, shares their knowledge and expertise through annual conferences, publications Tribal Gaming and Hospitality Magazine, training and managed services.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

About Dr. Ralph Thomas

Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354