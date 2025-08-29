Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sword Group: Availability Of The H1 2025 Financial Report


2025-08-29 06:01:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2025 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.


It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.


It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company: #regulated-information

About Sword Group
Sword has 3,500+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

  • SwordGroup_Availability of the H1 2025 Financial Report_V29082025

MENAFN29082025004107003653ID1109994959

