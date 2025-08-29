Music Historian Larry Coffman Narrates Untold Stories Behind Rock & Roll's Iconic Hits

"All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection"

Author Larry Coffman reveals the stories behind Rock & Roll's most iconic hits.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Larry Coffman's “All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection,” narrates the untold stories of rock and roll history. This volume presents a curated selection of trivia and insightful commentary, shedding light on the genre's most pivotal moments.Coffman, affectionately known as "The Rock Doc," brings his extensive background as a music historian and journalist to this work. With a journalism degree from Bradley University and a career spanning roles as a reporter, columnist, and editor, he has dedicated himself to chronicling the evolution of rock music. His 16-year tenure with The Acoustic Storm, an internationally syndicated radio program, further underscores his commitment to the genre.In this third installment of his historical exploration of rock music, Coffman delves into the stories behind chart-topping hits and the artists who brought them to life. He examines significant dates, such as April 4, 1964, and their impact on rock history, and uncovers intriguing facts, like the artist who achieved top 10 hits with two versions of the same song, thirteen years apart. Additionally, Coffman pays homage to the legends lost in tragic air crashes, offering heartfelt tributes to those who left an indelible mark on the music industry“All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection” is available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

