Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Statement On Minnesota School Shooting

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ), representing more than 33,000 federal law enforcement officers across the country, mourns the tragic loss of life from the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two young children were killed and 17 others injured when a gunman opened fire during a morning service.FLEOA stands with the courageous first responders and officers who moved quickly to secure the scene and provide aid during this heartbreaking tragedy. This senseless act reveals the daily risks faced by those who protect our communities and the critical need to support both public safety and the families forever changed by violence.The association also commends the swift response by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which immediately joined with local law enforcement partners to investigate the attack. FLEOA supports our Federal law enforcement agencies that remain fully committed to supporting state and local authorities as they work tirelessly to provide answers, protect the community, and prevent future acts of violence.“This was an unconscionable act of violence carried out in a sacred place of worship and learning,” said FLEOA National President Mat Silverman.“We grieve alongside the families who lost their children, we stand with the survivors, and we support the men and women in law enforcement who responded with courage. There is no justification for this kind of brutality, and we will continue to back the FBI and all federal partners as they bring every available resource to this investigation.”FLEOA reiterates its support for law enforcement professionals who serve on the front lines in moments of crisis. The association remains steadfast in its commitment to advocate for the safety and well-being of communities nationwide and ensure that law enforcement has the resources needed to respond to emerging threats.Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims, their families, and the Minneapolis community during this time of unimaginable grief.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

