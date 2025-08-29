Angela C. Duncan Joins Renegade Insurance As Newest Franchise Owner In Palm Beach, FL

Angela C. Duncan Joins Renegade Insurance

Angela C. Duncan Joins Renegade Insurance

Angela C. Duncan Joins Renegade Insurance

Angela C. Duncan Joins Renegade Insurance

Angela C. Duncan Joins Renegade Insurance

Florida's Leading Expert for Business Insurance Brings 25+ Years of Experience to Empower Entrepreneurs with Strategic Insurance Solutions

- –Famous last words before a lawsuit wipes out your businessPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renegade Insurance proudly announces that Angela C. Duncan, widely recognized as Florida's Leading Expert for Business Insurance, has officially joined the Renegade Insurance family as a franchise owner in Palm Beach, Florida.Angela brings with her more than 25 years of experience in banking, real estate, insurance, and personal finance. A powerhouse in the business and financial world, she has co-owned a top 10 RE/MAX office with over $2 Billion in sales, built and exited a multi–six-figure insurance company, and continues to make her mark as a #1 Amazon Best-Selling Author and host of the acclaimed Empower HER Money podcast.Her journey from a childhood of abuse and poverty to becoming a sought-after business insurance strategist and financial literacy advocate is nothing short of inspiring. Angela has been featured in Success Magazine, has sold out entrepreneurial events such as Dominate YOUR Business Plan Live, and is on a mission to help entrepreneurs protect their businesses, build generational wealth, and rewrite their financial futures.“Joining the Renegade Insurance family allows me to expand my reach and continue my mission of empowering entrepreneurs,” said Angela C. Duncan.“Insurance isn't just about policies-it's about protection, security, and giving business owners the peace of mind to grow and thrive.”Through her Palm Beach-based franchise, Angela will focus on delivering tailored insurance solutions to entrepreneurs, helping them safeguard their businesses while navigating the complexities of the financial world.For more information about Angela C. Duncan and her work with Renegade Insurance, visitor connect with her on social media:Media Contact:Angela C. Duncan📍 Palm Beach, FL📞 (561) 247-8883📧 ...

Angela C. Duncan

Renegade Palm Beach

+1 561-247-8883

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.