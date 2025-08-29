American Warship In Panama's Canal Zone Shows U.S.Venezuela Standoff Is About More Than Drugs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Navy's guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie docked in Panama on August 28, 2025, on its way to the Caribbean.
Washington says the mission targets drug cartels, but the scale of the deployment and the reaction it triggered show a bigger contest is underway.
The Lake Erie is no ordinary ship. It is a Ticonderoga-class cruiser, nearly 173 meters long, weighing close to 10,000 tons, and armed with missiles, torpedoes, and helicopters.
It can strike targets on land, defend against aircraft, hunt submarines, and fight surface ships. Its arrival marks one of the most advanced U.S. warships operating in the region.
This deployment is part of a larger U.S. push. Washington already has destroyers and amphibious forces in the Caribbean and confirmed that a nuclear-powered submarine will follow.
At the same time, the U.S. doubled its reward for Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro to 50 million dollars, accusing him of drug trafficking, and officially labeled the Cartel de los Soles a terrorist group.
Venezuela's government responded by sending naval vessels and drones to patrol its coast and placing about 15,000 personnel on alert. Officials called it preparation for a possible U.S. attack.
Neighboring Colombia also moved troops. President Gustavo Petro ordered his army to reinforce deployments in Catatumbo, where 25,000 soldiers already operate against armed groups.
The real story behind these moves is not just about crime or politics. The Caribbean Sea and the Panama Canal are crucial trade routes. Oil, gas, and goods move between the Atlantic and Pacific through these waters.
Any clash or disruption here would ripple through global shipping and raise costs worldwide. By placing a powerful cruiser in Panama, the U.S. shows it can project force where global trade flows meet.
Venezuela, for its part, shows it will not back down from guarding its coasts. Colombia signals it will protect its own border stability.
The standoff is framed as counternarcotics, but it is also about control of sea lanes and influence in the hemisphere. What happens in these waters matters far beyond Latin America.
Washington says the mission targets drug cartels, but the scale of the deployment and the reaction it triggered show a bigger contest is underway.
The Lake Erie is no ordinary ship. It is a Ticonderoga-class cruiser, nearly 173 meters long, weighing close to 10,000 tons, and armed with missiles, torpedoes, and helicopters.
It can strike targets on land, defend against aircraft, hunt submarines, and fight surface ships. Its arrival marks one of the most advanced U.S. warships operating in the region.
This deployment is part of a larger U.S. push. Washington already has destroyers and amphibious forces in the Caribbean and confirmed that a nuclear-powered submarine will follow.
At the same time, the U.S. doubled its reward for Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro to 50 million dollars, accusing him of drug trafficking, and officially labeled the Cartel de los Soles a terrorist group.
Venezuela's government responded by sending naval vessels and drones to patrol its coast and placing about 15,000 personnel on alert. Officials called it preparation for a possible U.S. attack.
Neighboring Colombia also moved troops. President Gustavo Petro ordered his army to reinforce deployments in Catatumbo, where 25,000 soldiers already operate against armed groups.
The real story behind these moves is not just about crime or politics. The Caribbean Sea and the Panama Canal are crucial trade routes. Oil, gas, and goods move between the Atlantic and Pacific through these waters.
Any clash or disruption here would ripple through global shipping and raise costs worldwide. By placing a powerful cruiser in Panama, the U.S. shows it can project force where global trade flows meet.
Venezuela, for its part, shows it will not back down from guarding its coasts. Colombia signals it will protect its own border stability.
The standoff is framed as counternarcotics, but it is also about control of sea lanes and influence in the hemisphere. What happens in these waters matters far beyond Latin America.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment