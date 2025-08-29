Yermak Holds Talks With Witkoff In New York

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yermak said this in a post on his Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Together with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Sergiy Kyslytsya, I met with Steve Witkoff, the Special Envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, in New York. The main goal is to advance real diplomacy and ensure the implementation of all agreements reached at the Washington summit. We're coordinating our efforts,” the official stated.

According to Yermak, he began the meeting by informing Witkoff about the war crimes Russia continues to commit daily against Ukrainian cities and communities. He specifically mentioned a large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv that claimed the lives of 23 people, including four children.

“Unfortunately, Russia is failing to take any of the necessary steps to end the war and is clearly prolonging combat actions. Ukraine supports President Trump's strong determination, along with that of all our partners, to achieve lasting peace as soon as possible,” Yermak emphasized.

He added that Ukraine welcomes all peace initiatives from the United States, but regrettably, each one has been stalled by the Russian side.

“We are open to direct negotiations at the leadership level and ready to discuss the broadest range of issues. We believe global pressure is essential to compel Russia to take genuine steps toward peace, including holding critically important high-level meetings,” said the Head of the Presidential Office.

Yermak also invited Witkoff to visit Ukraine in the near future.

As previously reported, a meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations is scheduled to take place in New York on Friday.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak began their visit to the United States by honoring the memory of those killed in the recent Russian attack.

Photo credit: Andriy Yermak / Telegram