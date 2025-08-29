EU Membership Should Be Among Ukraine's Security Guarantees Zelensky Speaks With Costa
“I spoke with the European Council President, António Costa... We discussed the development of security guarantees. Work is now underway on finalizing all components, which will consist of three blocks. One of the key guarantees we see is Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We expect that soon, together with Moldova, we will have progress on this matter,” he wrote.
Zelensky said that they also spoke about additional funding for the production of Ukrainian drones and the implementation of the SAFE and PURL initiatives. According to Zelensky, António Costa is ready to help make these instruments even more effective. The parties also agreed to hold a meeting in Ukraine in the near future.Read also: Zelensky discusses defense support with Dutch parliament representativ
“Ukraine has stated many times that it is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders. We have spoken about this with President Trump and with our European friends. But we see no signals of such readiness from Russia,” he said.
He emphasized that this is why pressure must be applied to the Russian Federation. In particular, Ukraine is counting on the EU's 19th sanctions package to be truly robust.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, during a press briefing on August 29, President Zelensky stated that compelling Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate could be achieved through strong sanctions policies from both the United States and the European Union.
Photo: Ukrainian President's Office
