Army Thwarts Drone Drug Smuggling Attempt
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 29 (Petra)-- An effort to use a drone to smuggle a quantity of drugs on the Southern Military Zone's western front and inside its jurisdiction was foiled on Friday. In cooperation with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, border guard forces were able to detect the drone. The drone was intercepted inside Jordanian territory after the rules of engagement were followed, and the confiscated objects were given to the appropriate authorities.
