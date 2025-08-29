Sarcopenia Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's,“ Sarcopenia Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Sarcopenia pipeline landscape. It covers the Sarcopenia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Sarcopenia therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 29 July 2025, Animuscure Inc . announced a clinical trial aims to find out whether AMC6156 can improve physical function and is safe in older adults with sarcopenia. Participants will take AMC6156 or a placebo daily for 12 weeks, and their movement, strength, and safety will be regularly monitored through tests and checkups.

DelveInsight's Sarcopenia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 18+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Sarcopenia treatment.

The leading Sarcopenia Companies such as Biophytis, Epirium Bio, Turn Biotechnologies, Immunis, Oncocross, BPGbio, Inc. and others.

BIO101: Biophytis

Sarconeos (BIO101) is a small molecule proto-oncogene protein c-mas-1 agonist that is administered orally. Based on results from cellular and animal studies, it is believed that Sarconeos (BIO101) stimulates biological resilience through activation of the MAS receptor and may have the potential to improve muscle function and preserve strength, mobility, and respiratory capacity in various age-related and muscular wasting conditions. The drug showed a very good safety profile at the doses of 175 mg bid and of 350 mg bid with no Serious Adverse Events (AE) related to the product in the Phase II clinical trial study. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Sarcopenia.

MF-300: Epirium Bio

MF-300 is an orally bioavailable small molecule that reversibly binds to the Prostaglandin E2 (PGE2)-binding site of 15-hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase (15-PGDH), an enzyme that converts PGE2 to an inactive metabolite. MF-300 target engagement inhibits 15-PGDH activity, stabilizing and increasing levels of PGE2 in a cell-based assay and in vivo in skeletal muscle in preclinical studies.

In humans and rodents, 15-PGDH gene expression is elevated in muscle coincident with the onset of age-induced muscle weakness. PGE2, a lipid signaling molecule with multiple beneficial effects on the motor unit, including enhanced muscle quality and improved function of the neuromuscular junction, is reduced in skeletal muscle of aged mice due to increased activity of 15-PGDH. Inhibiting 15-PGDH in aged muscle may be a strategy to increase physiologic levels of PGE2 to improve muscle quality and function. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Sacropenia.

TRN005: Turn Biotechnologies

TRN-005 is a unique formulation to restore muscle mass and strength, and reverse age-related conditions that compromise people's ability to lead active lifestyles. Preclinical results demonstrated improvement in stem cell growth and differentiation, acceleration of muscle recovery, increases in fiber thickness and force output. The drug is currently in Preclinical stage of development for the treatment of Sarcopenia.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Sarcopenia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Sarcopenia Treatment.

Sarcopenia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Sarcopenia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Sarcopenia market.

Sarcopenia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Sarcopenia Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Sarcopenia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Coverage- Global

Sarcopenia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Sarcopenia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Mid Stage Sarcopenia Products (Phase II)
BIO101: Biophytis
Early Stage Sarcopenia Products (Phase I)
MF-300: Epirium Bio
Preclinical Stage Products
TRN005: Turn Biotechnologies

