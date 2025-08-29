Author's Tranquility Press Presents: One Backyard. Fifty Years. Climate Change, Told By The Birds.

MENAFN - GetNews)



An extraordinary true story of 79 bird species, one man's journal, and nature's quiet alarm.

Author's Tranquility Press proudly unveils a landmark release that blends scientific observation, heartfelt narrative, and environmental urgency. In Lifestyles of Back Yard Birds and How They Are Affected by Climate Change, author Frederic Buse turns five decades of backyard birdwatching into a powerful chronicle of shifting ecosystems, revealing how climate change unfolds not in headlines-but in habits, feathers, and flight.

Now available on Amazon in both paperback and hardback, this book is a must-read for nature lovers, conservationists, birding enthusiasts, and anyone paying attention to the subtle cues of a warming world.

A Backyard Becomes a Barometer

In 1969, Frederic Buse began documenting bird life from his home in suburban Pennsylvania. With the patience of a naturalist and the precision of an engineer, he transformed his once-barren backyard into a sanctuary: a space filled with ponds, trees, feeders-and eventually, a steady rhythm of winged visitors.

Over 50 years, Buse recorded 79 bird species, logging their arrivals, departures, behaviors, and breeding patterns. What emerged wasn't just a checklist, but a timeline of ecological change. Certain species stayed longer. Others stopped migrating altogether. Some vanished completely. New arrivals showed up out of season.

Every pattern told a story. Every absence raised a question. Together, they offered one of the most intimate, long-range portraits of how climate change is altering even our most familiar backyard spaces.

A Story Told in Wings and Seasons

Lifestyles of Back Yard Birds is part memoir, part naturalist's log, and part environmental record.

It delivers:

Rich, longitudinal observations spanning over five decades

Graphs, feeding charts, and species lists for data-driven readers

Personal stories of bird drama, migration surprises, and quiet epiphanies

Accessible insights into habitat loss, predator-prey dynamics, and ecosystem shifts

Buse's writing is clear-eyed and deeply human-grounded in fact but lifted by awe. Whether describing a family of cardinals bathing during a drought or the eerie silence of a vanished sparrow, his words strike a chord that resonates beyond the backyard.

Availability

Lifestyles of Back Yard Birds and How They Are Affected by Climate Change is available now on Amazon in paperback and hardcover editions. Whether you're a seasoned birder or a concerned reader witnessing seasonal changes in your own neighborhood, this book brings the conversation home.

In a world racing forward, one man paused-and the birds spoke volumes.

About the Author

A lifelong observer of nature, Frederic Buse spent over 50 years documenting the lives of birds from a single backyard in Pennsylvania. With a background in engineering and a profound respect for wildlife, his methodical yet soulful approach offers a rare lens into the intimate impacts of climate change-measured not in degrees, but in feathers and songs.

Visit his official website:

About Author's Tranquility Press

Based in Marietta, Georgia, Author's Tranquility Press partners with authors whose voices inspire, inform, and leave a legacy. Known for amplifying independently published works with global reach, the press champions nonfiction, memoirs, fiction, and environmental literature that spark meaningful dialogue.