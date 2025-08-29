EPWK Builds An AI Engine To Power The Future Of Creative Services

MENAFN - GetNews) EPWK, a Nasdaq-listed digital creative services platform, is doubling down on its AI strategy to streamline service matching and scale its user ecosystem. The company's long-term bet: AI isn't just a tool-it's the engine of a smarter, more open creative economy.

AI at the Core of Platform Operations

EPWK has made AI development a central strategic focus. Its in-house tech team spans algorithm engineering, deep learning, and data analytics, and has delivered core features like a personalised task-matching engine that uses behavioural data, skill tags, and deal history to match buyers and sellers in real time. The system cuts time-to-match for clients and improves project fit for service providers-boosting both satisfaction and conversion rates.

The platform also integrates DeepSeek's large language model to power the“EPWK AI Assistant,” which supports natural language-based task creation, progress tracking, and client support. The assistant helps users clarify project needs while offering providers insights into market trends and skill development paths.







Real-World Impact: Scale, Adoption, and Efficiency

As of June 2024, EPWK has served over 8.7 million buyers and 16.9 million service providers, with more than 25.6 million total registered users across 2,800+ Chinese cities and counties. Since launch, the platform has completed over 4.6 million projects with a total GMV of $1.67 billion-placing it among China's top crowdsourcing platforms.

On the IP front, EPWK holds 179 tech copyrights and 17 patent filings (9 granted), underscoring its long-term investment in proprietary infrastructure.

Next Steps: Data, Blockchain, and Immersive Collaboration

EPWK is building toward a fully data-driven creative ecosystem. The company plans to deepen its use of behavioural and transactional data to refine user profiling, enhance demand forecasting, and improve talent-task alignment.

It's also exploring blockchain for copyright verification and smart contract automation-to ensure greater transparency and trust in creative transactions. The platform is eyeing future applications of metaverse tech as well, particularly in remote collaboration and virtual workspace scenarios.

To further strengthen its network effects, EPWK will continue improving service quality through tools, incentives, and transaction protections-while also offering value-added services like training and SaaS tools for creators.

Long-Term Vision: Smarter Connections for a Global Creative Economy

EPWK sees AI as the key to enabling more efficient collaboration between creative talent and businesses-especially for SMEs undergoing digital transformation. Aligned with China's national“AI+” strategy, the company is positioning itself to lead a next-generation service economy where human creativity is matched and scaled through intelligent systems.

P.S.: EPWK is operated by Xiamen EPWK Network Technology Co., Ltd., a national high-tech enterprise in China and a Nasdaq-listed company (EPWK) as of February 6, 2025. It has 179 tech achievements (including 137 software copyrights) and 17 patent applications (9 granted). The company is recognized as a leader in digital crowdsourcing infrastructure and a key player in China's creative economy.

