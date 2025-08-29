Here We Go Again: Freddy Mac 2025 Unveils The City In The Sky* With Soldier'z Of The Most High

MENAFN - GetNews)



From gospel roots and legendary encounters to a new sound called Salvation Music, Chattanooga's own Freddy Mac delivers his long-awaited debut album.

Chattanooga, TN - Music has always been more than a career for“Freddy Mac 2025”. it's been a calling. This year, the songwriter, producer, and musician proudly announces the release of“The City in the Sky”, the debut album from his band S.O.T.M.H (Soldier'z of the Most High). With it, Freddy introduces a new style he calls Salvation Music: a powerful blend of soul, gospel, and contemporary sounds designed to bring light into a dark world.

Freddy's story begins in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was born and raised. By age 11, his talent was already carrying him on tour alongside gospel giants Walter Hawkins and Shirley Caesar, during what would become the dawn of the contemporary gospel movement. He later performed with Tina Player and the Echoes, sharpening his gift and planting the seeds for a lifetime in music.

As his journey unfolded, Freddy found himself in rooms most musicians only dream of. He remembers seeing Peter Frampton pass through his father's workplace at the Ramada Inn, meeting The Brothers Johnson and Quincy Jones, and catching the Minneapolis sound first-hand with Prince, The Time, and Vanity 6. One memory etched into his heart is the day he sat on the floor of an arena hallway, only for guitar legend Eddie Van Halen to sit down beside him.“He asked me for a cigarette, I told him it was menthol. He said, 'cool,' and we shared it together. Just me and Eddie, talking for ten minutes. That moment still feels unreal,” Freddy recalls.







The years that followed only solidified his place in music history. Collaborating with André 3000, Freddy co wrote Hey Ya! and Prototype, songs that went on to become cultural anthems, racking up over 23x platinum certifications. His career also intersected with Atlantic Records, Universal, Sony Records, and Touchstone Pictures, as well as a live performance with Nappy Roots on the“Pepsi Smash” television series.

Now, Freddy Mac stands at a turning point. With“The City in the Sky”, he steps out front with Soldier'z of the Most High to deliver a sound that's both deeply personal and universally relevant.

“My whole journey led to this,” Freddy says.“I've played, written, and produced in so many spaces, but now I'm making music with a purpose, music that inspires hope, faith, and light. That's what Salvation Music is.”







Fans can experience The City in the Sky at and join Freddy Mac 2025 on his mission to bring truth and timeless sound to a new generation.