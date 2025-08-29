KFSHRC Sets Global Benchmark In Robotic Surgery, Expanding World-First Innovations
These pioneering operations illustrate how robotics is reshaping the most complex surgical interventions into safer, less invasive procedures that enable faster recovery and better outcomes. Patients who once faced weeks of hospitalization after major transplants are now returning home in just days, with reduced complications and improved quality of life.
The hospital's expertise also extends beyond global milestones, with regional firsts such as the Middle East's first robotic abdominal lymph node dissection and the first robot-assisted stereo-electroencephalography (SEEG) intracranial electrode implantation to localize seizure foci for epilepsy surgery. Together, these achievements reflect KFSHRC's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies that enhance surgical precision, reduce patient risk, and accelerate recovery times.
KFSHRC is now moving to expand the use of robotic surgery across all operating rooms, aiming to make it the first choice for complex procedures in the future. This ambition is already visible: robotic kidney transplants at KFSHRC Riyadh increased by 75.2% in 2024 , underscoring both the rising patient demand and the hospital's growing capacity to deliver advanced robotic care.
As an early adopter in embracing healthcare innovations, KFSHRC is not only delivering transformative care within the Kingdom but also contributing knowledge to the international medical community. By investing in robotics, training, and multidisciplinary collaboration, the institution is building capacity for the next generation of surgeons and reinforcing its alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.
KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.
For more information, visit or contact our media team at ... .
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment