Brazil Joins The Panama Canal Neutrality Treaty -
“Brazil fully supports its sovereignty over the Panama Canal,” which“has been administered for more than 25 years with guarantees of neutrality and efficiency,” Lula da Silva said. At the meeting, held at the Planalto Palace, a Memorandum of Understanding was also reached between the Panama Canal and the Ministry of Ports and Airports. According to the Panamanian Presidency, this agreement aims to promote the exchange of information and relevant experiences regarding ports and their management. It would also facilitate the transfer of information on the operation of the Panama Canal and other opportunities for foreign trade.
Meanwhile, the second Memorandum of Understanding is between the Minister of Agricultural Development (MIDA) and the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil. The main purpose of this program is to stimulate broad development in the areas of agricultural and livestock systems. It involves the exchange of information, experiences, and agricultural inputs, as well as technical visits and internships, training sessions, symposia, seminars, and forums on topics related to strategic interests. On the other hand, it was reported that Brazil will sell Panama four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft (for $78.2 million), which will be used for the Central American country's naval air service.
