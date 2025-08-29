Brazil Joins The Panama Canal Neutrality Treaty

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced this Thursday, August 28, Brazil's accession to the Panama Canal Permanent Neutrality Treaty. The news was announced at a joint conference with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino. The Brazilian president acknowledged the Panama Canal's contribution to global trade and highlighted his administration's expertise in the Panamanian authorities. Furthermore, he expressed Brazil's support for the sovereign management of the Panama Canal, with the commitments to neutrality and efficiency, in compliance with the provisions of applicable international instruments, as well as with the principles of non-intervention and peaceful settlement of disputes.

“Brazil fully supports its sovereignty over the Panama Canal,” which“has been administered for more than 25 years with guarantees of neutrality and efficiency,” Lula da Silva said. At the meeting, held at the Planalto Palace, a Memorandum of Understanding was also reached between the Panama Canal and the Ministry of Ports and Airports. According to the Panamanian Presidency, this agreement aims to promote the exchange of information and relevant experiences regarding ports and their management. It would also facilitate the transfer of information on the operation of the Panama Canal and other opportunities for foreign trade.

Meanwhile, the second Memorandum of Understanding is between the Minister of Agricultural Development (MIDA) and the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil. The main purpose of this program is to stimulate broad development in the areas of agricultural and livestock systems. It involves the exchange of information, experiences, and agricultural inputs, as well as technical visits and internships, training sessions, symposia, seminars, and forums on topics related to strategic interests. On the other hand, it was reported that Brazil will sell Panama four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft (for $78.2 million), which will be used for the Central American country's naval air service.