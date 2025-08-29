SGS Panama Control Services Is Awarded The Mine Audit From Miambiente -
Navarro reiterated that mining activity remains paralyzed and that currently only periodic environmental preservation inspections are being conducted at the site. Following the suspension of international arbitration proceedings against the State for the mine's decommissioning, negotiations on the future of the deposit have not yet begun. President José Raúl Mulino warned that the mining issue is complex and requires in-depth analysis, always in the national interest. He also noted that the final decision on the mine will be made directly between Minera Panamá and the state, without going through the National Assembly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment