DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit successfully showcases at European Forum Alpbach and launches new format“DN Talk”

29.08.2025 / 13:19 CET/CEST

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit successfully showcases at European Forum Alpbach and launches new format“DN Talk” Frankfurt am Main, 29 August 2025 – DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG (ISIN DE000A3DW408,“Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit”) presented its business model at the prestigious European Forum Alpbach (EFA). In this context, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit also provided in-depth insights into its investment portfolio and engaged in a constructive dialogue on the future of impact investing and the pivotal role of capital flows in advancing the European sustainability agenda. Among the discussion partners was Dr. Othmar Karas, President of the EFA. As part of the event, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit also introduced its new discussion format“DN Talk,” designed to generate fresh momentum for impact investing through exchanges with leading impact experts. The format was officially inaugurated by Dr. Andreas Rickert, Chief Impact Officer of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit. In addition, the International Impact Forum (IIF), with Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit as main sponsor, partnered for the first time with the European Forum Alpbach to further strengthen international collaboration between capital markets, politics, and entrepreneurship. Under the theme“Recharge Europe,” this year's EFA celebrated its 80th anniversary. Since its foundation in 1945, the EFA has served as an international platform for open dialogue on Europe's key challenges – at the intersection of politics, academia, business, and society. Among this year's speakers were Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Gerda Holzinger-Burgstaller, CEO of Erste Bank Austria, and Armin Laschet, Member of the German Bundestag. In total, more than 4,000 participants attended this year's EFA. About DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit invests in impact-driven companies with high growth potential in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, circular economy, nutrition, health, and energy, and supports them through successful IPOs. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit is one of the leading providers of advisory services for IPOs and capital market transactions, connecting fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. The company pursues a sustainable, capital-market-oriented strategy and provides independent advisory services to its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations und Media Relations edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

