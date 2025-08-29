India Steps Up U.S. Oil Purchases To Curb Trade Deficit Amid Tariff Tensions

MENAFN - KNN India)In August 2025, Indian refiners substantially ramped up purchases of U.S. crude oil, spurred by competitive pricing and an opportune arbitrage window, in a strategic move aimed at reducing the trade deficit with the United States.

The surge comes amidst escalating trade tensions, including a recent doubling of U.S. tariffs on Indian exports from 25% to 50%, tied to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) led the charge by acquiring 5 million barrels of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, slated for delivery in October and November.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) secured 2 million barrels, while Reliance Industries purchased another 2 million barrels from trader Vitol.

European traders have also played a role: Gunvor and Equinor each supplied 2 million barrels to IOC, and Mercuria contributed 1 million barrels.

Meanwhile, BPCL has diversified further by buying its first Nigerian Utapate crude as it broadens its supply base.

This trend reflects a larger pivot in India's energy strategy. Earlier this month, year-to-date data showed U.S. crude imports were up 51% compared to 2024, with increases mounting to 114% in the April–June quarter alone.

U.S. crude's share of India's overall imports grew from just 3% last year to 8% by July.

The uptick in purchases, driven by both cost advantages and geopolitical pressures, aligns with India's broader energy diversification efforts and its attempts to mitigate the fallout from Washington's tariff escalation.

