Hyundai Boosts US Investment To $26 Billion With New Auto, Steel And Robotics Projects

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Hyundai increases investment in American manufacturing to $26 billion

August 29, 2025 by Mai Tao

Hyundai Motor Group has announced a significant increase in investment to $26 billion in the United States, reinforcing its long-term commitment to innovation, jobs creation, and sustainable growth across key industries.

This investment will be made between 2025 and 2028, significantly expanding the group's footprint in the US market.

This new commitment represents an additional $5 billion investment on the $21 billion allocation announced in March 2025, dedicated to advancing the Hyundai's strategic initiatives in automotive, steel, and robotics.

Key highlights of the investment include:



Strategic steel manufacturing : A new steel mill in Louisiana will support strategic US industries such as automotive manufacturing, strengthening local supply chains and industrial resilience.

Expanding US auto production capacity : Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation, the group's automotive affiliates, will substantially expand their US auto production capacity, strengthening the group's ability to meet the evolving needs of American consumers with greater speed and efficiency. Robotics innovation hub : Hyundai will establish a state-of-the-art robotics facility with an annual capacity of 30,000 units, serving as a US hub for design, manufacturing, testing, and deployment. This initiative will position Hyundai Motor Group at the forefront of the global robotics ecosystem.

Through these initiatives, Hyundai Motor group expects to create around 25,000 new direct jobs in the United States over the next four years, contributing meaningfully to the nation's economic vitality.

The group is also accelerating technology commercialization through its US-based tech affiliates – Boston Dynamics for robotics and Motional for autonomous driving – while expanding collaboration with leading American companies in future technologies, including AI, robotics, autonomous driving.

Since entering the US market in 1986, Hyundai has invested more than $20.5 billion, aligning its growth with that of the nation. This latest investment underscores the group's unwavering commitment to the US economy and its role as a trusted partner in driving innovation, sustainability, and long-term prosperity.