Biomednewsbreaks - Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPCB) Closes $4 Million Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ: PPCB) announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of common stock at $4.00 per share, generating $4 million in gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts and expenses. The Company also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 150,000 additional shares. The shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Aug. 15, 2025, with the offering closing on Aug. 18, 2025. D. Boral Capital LLC and Craft Capital Management LLC acted as book running managers for the offering.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the“Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers.

The Company's novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body's primary defense against cancer.

About BioMedWire

