Chinesenewsbreaks Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Launches Dubai Operations Center, Applies For DIFC Asset Management License

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Solowin (NASDAQ: SWIN) , a financial services firm providing solutions across traditional and digital assets, announced the launch of its Dubai Operations Center and the start of its application for a Category 3C asset management license from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The move builds on Solowin's recent collaboration with CITIC Construction in Saudi Arabia and expands the Company's compliant financial services footprint in the Middle East. Solowin also signed a memorandum of understanding with a UAE-based enterprise to accelerate market entry through established client networks. DIFC was chosen for its regulatory advantages, including a mutual recognition framework with Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, which could streamline approval in as little as three months. CEO Peter Lok said the new hub strengthens connectivity between the Middle East and Asia and supports Solowin's vision for a cross-regional“digital financial silk road.”

To view the full press release, visit

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets. Founded in 2016, it has delivered a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that seamlessly bridges traditional and decentralized finance, tailored to the evolving demands of the next-generation global economy. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure Division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliance traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions-solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SWIN are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

ChineseWire is powered by IBN