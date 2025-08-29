Resilience And Renewal: 20 Years Of Progress Since Hurricanes Katrina And Rita

MENAFN - 3BL) Like many of you, I have strong emotions about the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the city we call home - New Orleans. I remain in awe of nature's raw power on that fateful day and deeply sad about the tragedy brought by the storm to so many. Considering Katrina, and its equally terrifying counterpart Hurricane Rita which struck the Louisiana/Texas border just a few weeks later, I'm also inspired by how our recovery showed the power and resilience of the human spirit and what determined people coming together can achieve.

Then, as now, New Orleans was the home to Entergy's corporate headquarters. Thousands of our employees and their families lived in the places hardest hit by Katrina. I'm honored that our employees met the challenge head on, from those working at our generation plants and headquarters to those restoring power at Entergy New Orleans, our local operating company. Many of them helped the region recover even as they suffered their own personal losses.

The lessons learned after Hurricane Katrina made us a stronger, more customer-focused company and to this day, we know that progress requires dedication and power - for homes, businesses, communities and our lives. The spirit of that day endures in our vision statement“We Power Life” as we channel those lessons into the work that we do every day, even twenty years later from that impactful time.

Today, we're a leader across our industry and in our hometown. Our utility workers are nationally recognized for storm response. In fact, during a major storm anywhere in the country, there's a good chance Entergy will be called on for expertise and support.

We are a leader in corporate giving. For the 10th year, Entergy was named to The Civic 50, the Points of Light prestigious annual list that recognizes top companies for employee volunteerism and community investment. In 2024 alone, we contributed $4.3 million to more than 100 New Orleans nonprofits.

And we are a leader in economic development by collaborating to help Louisiana secure major new investments in the data center, LNG, steel, and petrochemical industries. Earlier this year, we served as founding partner for the Super Bowl 59 Host Committee, contributing millions to host this major event that brought more than $1.25 billion in economic impact to our state, region and city.

We continue our work in close collaboration with our regulators and communities as we build energy infrastructure that makes the grid stronger and more resilient for years to come. An energy grid designed to withstand the harshest conditions. That work balances affordability, reliability and sustainability on behalf of all our customers.

In New Orleans, the City Council recently approved Phase 1 of our proposed resilience plan, which includes strengthening more than 3,000 structures and upgrading more than 60 miles of electric lines.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission also approved the first phase of those efforts, which includes 2,100 incremental Entergy projects across the state. By reinforcing our grid ahead of severe weather, Louisiana customers will save an estimated $1.2 billion in storm costs.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved an investment of $137 million in projects to strengthen the Southeast Texas power grid, reduce storm-related outages, and save customers millions in restoration costs for decades.

And while we are making these needed investments, we are mindful that 40% of our residential customers live at or below the poverty level. That reality is part of each business decision we make in New Orleans and everywhere we serve. As a result, we continue to maintain some of the lowest electric rates in the country and work hard every day to keep bills as low as possible.

Twenty years on, the lessons of Katrina endure, and the resilience of this community continues to inspire. New Orleans remains our home as we work for everyone and honor our commitment to safely serve our city and the region. The people of Entergy are optimistic about the future, ready for anything, and striving to lead the way to a brighter future for all of us.

Drew Marsh

Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Entergy Corporation

