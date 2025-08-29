Al Wasmiyah Racing's Alhaarith Gains Revenge In French Arabian Breeders' Challenge Poulains

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Alhaarith (Af Al Buraq) produced a strong performance to win the Gr.2 (PA) French Arabian Breeders' Challenge – Poulains at La Teste.

The 2000m contest, restricted to 3-year-old Purebred Arabian colts and geldings, brought together a field of five.

Trained by François Rohaut, owned and bred by Al Wasmiyah Racing and ridden by Maxime Guyon, the colt finished third in the Gr.3 (PA) Prix Munjiz last month, almost three lengths behind Khaddah (Azadi), who finished second that day.

This time, however, he reversed the form decisively to secure the first Group success of his career.

Slower away, the colt travelled in last in a race led by Mahroos Al Shahania (Assy).

Niggled along around the turn for home, he was still last entering the straight behind the strongly fancied Khaddah, who was cruising on the bridle.

However, Maxime Guyon did not wait for the favourite to make his move, instead, he boldly sent Alhaarith for home early.

Quickening smartly down the inside, Alhaarith surged into the lead before Khaddah could react, quickly opening a clear advantage.

He galloped on strongly to win by two lengths. The hot favourite Khaddah had to settle for second while Sab'aan Al Shahania took third.

Bred by Al Wasmiyah Racing, Alhaarith is out of Jamaheer (Mahabb), a Gr.2 (PA) and Gr.3 (PA) winner over 1900m at four, and runner-up in a Gr.1 (PA) over 2000m the same season.

Jamaheer is out of Ziva (Dormane), a five-time winner between 2000m and 2300m at ages four, five and six.

Jamaheer is also a half-sister to Handassa (Madjani), a dual Gr.1 (PA) winner over 2000m at seven and a triple Gr.2 (PA) winner over 2100m at five, six and seven.