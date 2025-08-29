Secretary Rubio Applauds President Trump's Implementation Of Impoundment Control Act To Save U.S. Taxpayers Billions Of Dollars
Since assuming office, President Trump has been committed to rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse from the U.S. government, saving American workers billions of dollars.
Now, for the first time in 50 years, the President is using his authority under the Impoundment Control Act to deploy a pocket rescission, cancelling $5 billion in foreign aid and international organization funding that violates the President’s America First priorities. Among items being canceled are $2.7 million for “inclusive democracy” programs in South Africa, $4 million for “global LGBTQI+ awareness,” and for the “Global Labor Program.” None of these programs are in America’s interest, which is why the President is taking decisive action to put America and Americans first.
