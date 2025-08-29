Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio Applauds President Trump's Implementation Of Impoundment Control Act To Save U.S. Taxpayers Billions Of Dollars

Secretary Rubio Applauds President Trump's Implementation Of Impoundment Control Act To Save U.S. Taxpayers Billions Of Dollars


2025-08-29 02:00:24

Since assuming office, President Trump has been committed to rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse from the U.S. government, saving American workers billions of dollars. 

Now, for the first time in 50 years, the President is using his authority under the Impoundment Control Act to deploy a pocket rescission, cancelling $5 billion in foreign aid and international organization funding that violates the President’s America First priorities. Among items being canceled are $2.7 million for “inclusive democracy” programs in South Africa, $4 million for “global LGBTQI+ awareness,” and for the “Global Labor Program.” None of these programs are in America’s interest, which is why the President is taking decisive action to put America and Americans first.

MENAFN29082025004514009831ID1109994159

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search