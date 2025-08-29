Author Todd Cardin Shares Insights Into Self-Publishing Journey Behind Children's Book 'Grampy, The Rhino And The Soda'

Author Todd Cardin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Todd Cardin , playwright and founder of ETC Theater, is offering readers a behind-the-scenes look at the self-publishing process that brought his children's book "Grampy, The Rhino and The Soda" to life. The author, who has created more than 30 original plays throughout his career, is sharing his experiences navigating the independent publishing landscape.

Cardin's transition from theatrical writing to children's literature represents a natural evolution for the writer, whose work consistently features what he describes as "heart, humor, and just the right amount of chaos." The children's book author is documenting various aspects of the self-publishing journey, from manuscript development to marketing strategies.

The self-publishing route has allowed Cardin to maintain creative control over his work while building direct connections with readers. His background in theater, particularly in creating fast-paced sketch comedy at ETC Theater, has influenced his approach to storytelling for young audiences.

"Grampy, The Rhino and The Soda" marks Cardin's entry into children's literature, adding to a creative portfolio that spans multiple genres and formats. The book reflects the author's established style of blending entertainment with meaningful storytelling.

Through sharing his self-publishing experiences, Cardin aims to provide insights for other writers considering independent publication. His journey highlights both the challenges and opportunities available to authors in today's publishing landscape.

