KOIL Energy Announces Award Of A Significant Contract
"This contract highlights our team's achievement in creating integrated solutions," said Erik Wiik, CEO of KOIL Energy. "We are honored to have earned our customers' trust to deliver equipment that will play a vital role in enhancing the safety of their offshore facility."
KOIL Energy will perform engineering and procurement activities during 2025 followed by manufacturing at its state-of-the-art production facility in Houston, Texas in the first half of 2026. A services contract for the installation and testing will be awarded later.
KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, KOIL Energy's experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.
