CAPP Statement On The Launch Of The Federal Government's New Major Projects Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

“The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) applauds the launch of the federal government's new major projects office and congratulates Dawn Farrell for her appointment as Chief Executive Officer. Her extensive experience in the energy sector leading major projects, including executive leadership positions at TransAlta, British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority, and Trans Mountain, makes her an ideal candidate to oversee significant and complex infrastructure projects with important regulatory and stakeholders relations components, such as Indigenous participation. The creation of the major projects office and this appointment are concrete steps towards making Canada an energy superpower and send a positive signal to industry and investors.

One of the most exciting opportunities for growth in the whole of the Canadian economy would be to expand the emerging liquefied natural gas industry and develop new oil-related projects. More nation-building projects – such as LNG export facilities, pipelines, carbon capture projects, offshore and upstream developments – mean more high-quality jobs for Canadians, more opportunities for Indigenous partnerships, and a more economically independent country. CAPP estimates that the oil and natural gas industry alone has about $26 billion worth of projects under construction yet more than $100 billion planned or waiting for a final investment decision.

The oil and natural gas industry ranks as one of the most productive in the country. A strong energy sector is essential to addressing today's challenges - from affordability and energy security to long-term national prosperity. We need a fast-follow on action – including a significant policy reset to attract investment and create meaningful momentum to become a global energy superpower.”

Lisa Baiton, CAPP president and CEO

About CAPP

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is a non-partisan, research-based industry association that advocates on behalf of our member companies, large and small, that explore for, develop, and produce oil and natural gas throughout Canada. Our associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream industry.

CAPP's members produce nearly three quarters of Canada's annual oil and natural gas production and provide approximately 450,000 direct and indirect jobs in nearly all regions of Canada. The industry contributes over $70 billion annually to Canada's GDP and between 2021 and 2023 generated $94.5 billion in taxes and royalties for governments nationwide. CAPP is a solution-oriented partner and works with all levels of government to ensure a thriving Canadian oil and natural gas industry.

We strive to meet the need for safe, reliable, affordable, and responsibly produced energy, for Canada and the world. We are proud to amplify industry efforts to reduce GHG emissions from oil and gas production and support Indigenous participation and prosperity.

