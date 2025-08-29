Rajasthan Minister Meena Demands Action Against Errant RAS Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Aug 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, on Friday, intensified his attack after the Rajasthan High Court's decision to cancel the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination.

Speaking at the Durgapura Agricultural Research Centre in Jaipur, Minister Meena demanded strict action against those who secured Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) posts through fraud.

"I am crossing the Laxman Rekha and breaking decorum, but I must say this -- those who became RAS through leaked papers should be sacked. I had given evidence against three former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Presidents and three members. All of them must be arrested," the Minister said.

He urged the state government and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma not to file an appeal in the High Court.

"From day one as Minister, I have been clear that the examination should be cancelled. Just as I am acting against fake fertilisers and seeds, I want fraud in recruitment to be rooted out too," he added.

On Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Chief Hanuman Beniwal's charges of corruption levelled against him, Minister Meena expressed his concerns.

"He (RLP Chief Hanuman Beniwal) accused me of taking money in gravel and even alleged that I received Rs 200 crore from Ashok Gehlot. I fought against Gehlot for five years, never even met him. Why should I file a defamation case? He (Beniwal) gives statements every day -- I don't have that much money. The public will judge," the Minister said.

Stating that he has always done value-based politics, Minister Meena added, "I can do anything, but not corruption. Even Gandhiji was shot, so people will say anything. But I remain firm in character."

Minister Meena, who claimed to have started the movement against the SI paper leak, said that he would soon provide fresh evidence to the Special Operations Group (SOG).

"Some more crocodiles will be caught. Earlier, some SOG officers were saving the guilty and harassing innocents. Merely transferring one officer, Mohanlal Poswal, is not enough," he added.

The Minister has been demanding SI recruitment cancellation ever since paper leak case came to light.

On Thursday, the Rajasthan High Court announced the cancellation of the SI recruitment examination.