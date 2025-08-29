Deadline Alert: Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv, Inc. (“Fiserv” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FI ) common stock between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

What Happened?

On April 24, 2025, Fiserv reported that the gross payment volume (“GPV”) of its merchant payment gateway, Clover, had only seen a growth of 8% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 14% to 17% from the previous year. The Company attributed the slowing growth to lower 2025 transaction volumes from merchants using the older payment gateway, Payeezy, who had converted to Clover.

On this news, Fiserv's stock price fell $40.20, or 18.5%, to close at $176.90 per share on April 24, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 15, 2025, Fiserv disclosed that GPV growth deceleration would continue throughout 2025. On this news, Fiserv's stock price fell $30.73, or 16.2%, to close at $159.13 per share on May 15, 2025.

Then, on July 23, 2025, Fiserv lowered the top end of its full-year organic growth guidance range and confirmed that its quarterly organic revenue in the Merchant segment had decelerated to 9% year-over-year from 11% in the previous quarter.

On this news, Fiserv's stock price fell $22.98, or 13.8%, to close at $143.00 per share on July 23, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) due to cost issues and other problems with its Payeezy platform, Fiserv forced Payeezy merchants to migrate to its Clover platform; (2) Clover's revenue growth and GPV growth were temporarily and unsustainably boosted by these forced conversions, which concealed a slowdown in new merchant business; (3) shortly after these conversions, a significant portion of former Payeezy merchants switched to competing solutions due to Clover's high pricing, inadequate customer service, and other issues; (4) as a result of these merchant losses, Clover's GPV growth was significantly slowing, and its revenue growth was unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 22, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

