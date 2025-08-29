LMT Investor Update: Securities Lawsuit Hits Lockheed Martin (LMT) Over Program Losses-- Hagens Berman
Class Period: Jan. 23, 2024 – July 21, 2025
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 26, 2025
The Allegations and Financial Fallout
The lawsuit claims that Lockheed Martin made false and misleading statements, failing to disclose that it lacked effective internal controls and procedures to accurately assess program risks. The complaint alleges the company overstated its ability to deliver on its contractual commitments.
Investors began to learn the truth through a series of negative disclosures:
- On January 28, 2025 , the company reported $1.8 billion in pre-tax losses in its Aeronautics segment, citing“performance issues.” On April 17, 2025 , the company announced its CFO had left. On July 22, 2025 , the company announced an additional $950 million in pre-tax losses for its Aeronautics segment and $570 million in pre-tax losses in its RMS segment due to problems with its Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program.
Each of these revelations led to a significant drop in Lockheed Martin's stock price, with shares falling almost 11% on the final disclosure.
Hagens Berman's Investigation
A national plaintiffs' rights law firm, Hagens Berman, is investigating these claims on behalf of investors who suffered substantial losses.
“The pattern of recurring and escalating losses on key programs is deeply concerning,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.“We are investigating whether these massive, successive losses were a foreseeable consequence of poor internal controls and a failure to accurately communicate the company's risks to investors.”
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com . Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw .
Legal Disclaimer:
