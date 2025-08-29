The Thai Villa Reported As Gary's House In The White Lotus Season 3 Now For Sale
International media have spotlighted Villa Jacinta (Samujana Villa 27) on one of the world's most cinematic vacation estates. Robb Report reported:“Season three was filmed at Villa Jacinta, a stunning modern retreat in Koh Samui, Thailand, known to viewers as Gary's house.”
Now, Villa Jacinta itself - Samujana Villa 27 -is offered for sale at USD $8,800,000.
Perched above Choeng Mon Bay, Villa Jacinta features four king-sized bedrooms, expansive living and dining areas, rooftop and garden terraces, a private gym, media room, landscaped interiors, and an L-shaped infinity-edge pool with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand. It forms part of the Samujana estate, a Three Michelin Key hotel renowned for design excellence and world-class service.
With Villa Jacinta now for sale, buyers have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire one of Thailand's most celebrated properties. Villa Jacinta (Samujana Villa 27) has been profiled by Robb Report, People, Condé Nast Traveler, CNN, NBC, Yahoo, The Telegraph and many more!
Robb Report:“Season three was filmed at Villa Jacinta, a stunning modern retreat in Koh Samui, Thailand, known to viewers as Gary's house.”
People: Reported that“Greg's (aka Gary's) house” includes“four bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, an infinity pool, rooftop terrace, fitness and TV rooms.”
Condé Nast Traveler: Featured Villa Jacinta as“the Thai villa from The White Lotus available to rent,” highlighting its opulence and sweeping sea views.
CNN Travel / 9Travel: Highlighted Samujana's villas- including Villa Jacinta - among“the most cinematic locations in Thailand” tied to Season 3.
Yahoo Entertainment: Described Villa Jacinta as“one of the lavish Thailand villas featured on screen.”
The Telegraph (UK): Listed Villa Jacinta among“the hotels that star in The White Lotus Season 3.”
Samujana is one of Asia's most acclaimed villa-hotel estates, distinguished by three Michelin Keys for hospitality and design excellence. Each villa combines private accommodation with five-star services, including:
Villa hosts, chefs, and concierge
Infinity pools in every residence
Gyms, cinemas, and landscaped indoor–outdoor spaces
Easy access to Koh Samui's beaches and airport
Samujana has long hosted celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers seeking cinematic surroundings and elevated privacy.
Exclusive Rental Availability
While Villa Jacinta (Samujana Villa 27) is officially offered for sale, it also has limited availability for private vacation rentals. Guests can experience its cinematic charm – infinity pool and ocean views – with some availability left in 2025/2026. Interested travellers are encouraged to book a stay via Samujana's official web site.
For serious acquisition enquiries for Villa 27 and others at Samujana, please contact: ... or see samujana
About Samujana
Samujana is Koh Samui's premier collection of luxury vacation villas, blending bold architecture with panoramic views. Recognized with three Michelin Keys and celebrated in international media, Samujana sets the benchmark for villa-vacation living in Asia.
Samujana is contractually not able to comment further about HBO's confirmed shooting of part of“The White Lotus” at Samujana by HBO and associated parties.
Samujana Villas
Samujana Villas
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Villa Jacinta, Samujana Villa 27
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment