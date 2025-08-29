Dream Business Brokers Facilitates Sale Of A Southern California Third-Party Administrator

Vinil Ramchandran

NEWPORT BACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dream Business Brokers is proud to announce another successful business sale. Strongpoint Partners, a technology-driven retirement services platform for small- and mid-sized businesses, has acquired Benefit Equity, Inc. (BEI), a Southern California-based firm specializing in personalized retirement plan administration and consulting. BEI becomes the 15th firm to join Strongpoint's growing national network.

Based in Santa Ana, California, BEI has spent more than 30 years delivering high-touch service and collaborative retirement solutions to businesses across the region. Their longstanding commitment to client success and employee development made them a natural fit for Strongpoint.

BEI's founder, Bob Gorelick, said the decision to join Strongpoint was driven by a shared commitment to service and growth.“We're proud of the legacy we've built at BEI, and we wanted a partner who would respect that while helping us elevate our business,” Gorelick said.“Strongpoint brings the technology, tools, and support that will empower our team and clients for years to come.”

Michael Gorelick, President of BEI, will continue to lead the firm alongside the existing team, ensuring seamless service for clients and continuity for partners.

“We're excited to welcome BEI into the Strongpoint family,” added Jack Toner, VP of Corporate Development at Strongpoint.“Their strong reputation in Orange County and long-standing client relationships make them an ideal strategic fit as we expand our footprint in California.”

“I'm proud to have facilitated this transaction, and it was an honor to represent Benefit Equity, Inc. Bob Gorelick, along with his team, built a top-notch business to design and administer retirement plans. It was clear that BEI's client-first philosophy and depth of expertise aligned perfectly with Strongpoint's mission,” said Vinil Ramchandran , M&A Advisor with Dream Business Brokers.

With BEI's addition, Strongpoint continues to build momentum in creating a best-in-class national network that combines deep local relationships with the power of integrated retirement, payroll, and HR solutions.

