Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini: Women At Mof Exemplify The Positive Impact Of Government Policies Founded On Merit And Equal Opportunities

Statement by H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini on Emirati Women's Day

His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stressed that Emirati Women's Day is a national occasion to recognise the distinguished achievements of Emirati women and to honour their enduring role as indispensable partners in building the nation and advancing its progress.

His Excellency stated,“The theme of this year, 'Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years', reflects the vision of empowerment established with the founding of the General Women's Union (GWU) in 1975 under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak 'The Mother of the Nation', Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).”

His Excellency noted that the Ministry of Finance has always been committed to playing a key role in shaping an integrated national framework based on the Principles of the 50, with a top priority given to developing national female talent and enhancing their role in financial policy, institutional decision-making, and digital transformation initiatives.

His Excellency added that over the past few years, the Ministry of Finance has seen significant growth in female leadership and young talent, which reflects an institutional approach driven by career progression and continuous skills development.

He emphasised that the women of the Ministry stand out as a model of the positive impact of government policies built on merit and equal opportunity, actively contributing to policy formulation, budget planning, and project management within multidisciplinary teams that exemplify the spirit of collaborative institutional work.

Concluding his statement, His Excellency said,“This year's theme inspires us to strengthen the spirit of partnership and national responsibility, while highlighting the vital role of Emirati women in finance. The Ministry will continue to support women by offering professional development opportunities and fostering a work environment that enables their sustained contribution to fiscal sustainability and reinforces the nation's preparedness for the future.”