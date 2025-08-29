Younis Haji Alkhoori: Emirati Women's Achievements Are An Integral Part Of The UAE's National Success Story

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Statement by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori on Emirati Women's Day

His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, stressed that the achievements of Emirati women are an integral part of the UAE's success story, adding that their growing presence across all sectors, particularly in finance, has become a key driver of the country's comprehensive development.

“This year's theme, 'Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years,' adopted by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak 'The Mother of the Nation', Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to mark the 50th anniversary of the General Women's Union, embodies the values of partnership established by our wise leadership, values that have cemented the role of women as essential partners in shaping the nation's future.”

He added,“Women at the Ministry of Finance have demonstrated their capacity to lead and innovate, contributing significantly to the development of initiatives, the management of strategic projects, and the strengthening of institutional readiness to respond to global developments. We are truly proud of their outstanding achievements, which are supported by a work environment that prioritises continuous training and professional growth.”

Concluding his remarks, His Excellency stated,“We are confident that investment in women's capabilities is an investment in sustainable development. The Ministry of Finance will continue to provide opportunities that enable women to make a significant contribution to the realisation of 'We the UAE 2031' and 'UAE Centennial 2071'.”