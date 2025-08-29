Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Samsung Begins Pre-Reserve For The Next Premium AI Tablets In India

2025-08-29 10:48:45
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, August 29, 2025 – Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced that consumers can now pre-reserve the upcoming premium AI tablets. The new AI tablet lineup is set to be impressively thin with superior build quality, offering users an immersive viewing experience, powerful performance and the convenience of Galaxy AI.

Customers can pre-reserve the latest tablets by paying a token amount of INR 1000 on Samsung, at Samsung Exclusive Stores, and at leading online and offline retail stores across India. Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and will receive a Samsung 45W Travel Adapter worth INR 2999 upon purchasing the new Galaxy Tab.

The new premium AI tablet series is designed to enhance productivity and entertainment with its premium display, sleek design, and advanced Galaxy AI features. Whether for work, study, or play, these tablets promise a seamless experience powered by Samsung's cutting-edge technology.

MENAFN29082025003198003206ID1109993815

