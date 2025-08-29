Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye Cuts Off Trade Ties With Israeli Occupation


2025-08-29 10:45:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Turkiye has cut off all trade ties with the Israeli occupation against the backdrop of the genocide in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. (more)
